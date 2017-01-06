Thief steals Jurassic-era fossil from Fort Collins store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The Fort Collins Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a $2,500 fossil from Nature’s Own.

The Pyritized Ammonite rock is from Russia and is valued at $2,500.

The fossil comes from the Jurassic period and the Volga River region of Russia.

The thief was caught on camera on December 26, stuffing the fossil into his pants and walking out of the store.

The store’s regional manager, Aaron Schneider, said it’s a popular item in the store.

“A lot of times these items end up on Craigslist, pawn shops or other rock shops,” Schneider said. “We would like to see if it were to show up in one of those places so someone isn’t duped into purchasing something and have stolen items on their hands.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Duncan at 970-221-6555 or Fort Collins Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.