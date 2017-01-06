× Teen in high school murder plot wishes she could’ve ‘done Columbine,’ affidavit says

DENVER — One of the teenage girls accused in a plot to commit murder at Mountain Vista High School wishes she could’ve “done Columbine with Eric and Dylan.” It’s a reference to the deadly mass school shooting found in an affidavit that was released Friday.

Brooke Higgins, 17, pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit murder at the school in Highlands Ranch.

The affidavit had remained sealed until Friday. Read it here.

Higgins has said she and classmate Sienna Johnson drew a map and spent time online looking for weapons.

Johnson still faces charges in the case.