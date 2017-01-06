‘Smart home’ gear the star of the Consumer Electronics Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Another day of looking around the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas revealed the future of "smart homes."

Smart home appliances are among the coolest gadgets on display at this year's show.

That includes:

Refrigerators

Dishwashers

Microwave ovens

Washers and dryers

You can use Amazon Echo's "Alexa" assistant feature to set and adjust things on all the appliances.

You can also sync all of your home security features -- like video doorbells and security cameras -- to your phone.