5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, shooter in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Five people are dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Officials also confirmed that 8 people were injured and transported to area hospitals.

The shooter, who is believed to be the only shooter, is in custody, a US official familiar with the incident told CNN.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was traveling from the airport, tweeted out following the incident:

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport is located about 25 miles north of Miami, tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Calls came in around 12:55 p.m. ET.

People inside the airport were evacuated to the tarmacs.

