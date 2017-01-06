5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, shooter in custody

5 dead, at least 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

January 6, 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Five people are dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Officials also confirmed that 8 people were injured and transported to area hospitals.

The shooter, who is believed to be the only shooter, is in custody, a US official familiar with the incident told CNN.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was traveling from the airport, tweeted out following the incident:

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport is located about 25 miles north of Miami, tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Calls came in around 12:55 p.m. ET.

People inside the airport were evacuated to the tarmacs.

