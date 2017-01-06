Party kicks off traditional ski train launch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Winter Park ski train is back and it's new and improved for 2017.

Service begins tomorrow but before that, a huge celebration at Union Station will kick off the transportation tradition.

The train is a part of Colorado history, with rides beginning in 1940 until 2009. The train was temporarily shut down because it became too expensive to operate.

Now, demand has become so high that additional cars have been added to the train. The train will run on weekends beginning Saturday until March 26.