BENNETT, Colo. — There were no injuries following a house fire in Bennett on Friday afternoon, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Several agencies responded to the fire on South Kiowa Bennett Road.

No other structures threatened and unknown cause. Use caution on CR137, incident is visible along the road with tenders shuttling water pic.twitter.com/OL47mQdEh6 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 6, 2017

Officials had to bring in water from 18 minutes away because there were no nearby fire hydrants.

No other structures were threatened.

Officials have not determined a cause.