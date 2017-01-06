Milestone: Snowpack jumps to 130%

COLORADO – The average statewide snowpack just hit another milestone at 130% of normal, that’s up 15% from Christmas.

The most recent storm system delivered 1-3 feet of new snow to all mountain zones. Wolf Creek Ski area has now broken the 200″ mark for the season with 204″ so far. Here are a few of the storm totals:

Monarch 40″

Silverton Mountain 39″

Wolf Creek Ski 36″

Crested Butte 33″

Steamboat 30″

Eldora 28″

Loveland 26″

Winter Park 24″

The next storm system begins to effect the mountains on Saturday evening continuing through Sunday and Monday.