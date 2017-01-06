Weather closures and delays

Milestone: Snowpack jumps to 130%

COLORADO – The average statewide snowpack just hit another milestone at 130% of normal, that’s up 15% from Christmas.

The most recent storm system delivered 1-3 feet of new snow to all mountain zones.  Wolf Creek Ski area has now broken the 200″ mark for the season with 204″ so far.  Here are a few of the storm totals:

  • Monarch 40″
  • Silverton Mountain 39″
  • Wolf Creek Ski 36″
  • Crested Butte 33″
  • Steamboat 30″
  • Eldora 28″
  • Loveland 26″
  • Winter Park 24″

The next storm system begins to effect the mountains on Saturday evening continuing through Sunday and Monday.

