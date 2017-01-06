Milestone: Snowpack jumps to 130%

Photo Gallery
COLORADO – The average statewide snowpack just hit another milestone at 130% of normal, that’s up 15% from Christmas.
The most recent storm system delivered 1-3 feet of new snow to all mountain zones. Wolf Creek Ski area has now broken the 200″ mark for the season with 204″ so far. Here are a few of the storm totals:
- Monarch 40″
- Silverton Mountain 39″
- Wolf Creek Ski 36″
- Crested Butte 33″
- Steamboat 30″
- Eldora 28″
- Loveland 26″
- Winter Park 24″
The next storm system begins to effect the mountains on Saturday evening continuing through Sunday and Monday.