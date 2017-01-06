× Famous SeaWorld orca Tilikum dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — The orca Tilikum, made famous by the documentary Blackfish, died Friday morning, officials said.

In a posted statement, the organization said “the SeaWorld family is deeply saddened to announce that one of its most well-known orcas, Tilikum, has passed away. Tilikum passed away early this morning, January 6.”

Sea World admits that the orca suffered from a “persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection.”

Tilikum was transported to SeaWorld’s 25 years ago after being born at Sealand of the Pacific in Canada. The orca is estimated to have been about 36 years old.

Tilikum killed a trainer, Dawn Brancheau, at SeaWorld Orlando in 2010 during a routine show featuring the orca. Tilikum dragged Brancheau into the pool, killing her.

Tilikum was also involved in the deaths of two other people in the 1990s.

We’re saddened to announce the passing of Tilikum, a beloved member of the SeaWorld family for 25 years. https://t.co/T7Y3fTgecp pic.twitter.com/vLfpi5szCc — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) January 6, 2017

The orca’s life in captivity was profiled in the documentary Blackfish, an expose extremely critical of SeaWorld’s treatment of the animals. The popularity of the documentary helped sway public opinion about whether or not to patronize the company.

Celebrities quickly dropped scheduled performances at the concerts held by SeaWorld in the summers.

Following the backlash resulting from the movie, SeaWorld has struggled to regain footing and attract new guests.