Family watches as game warden shoots their pet

ULYSSES, Kan. -- A family in Kansas is distraught after their family pet deer was shot and killed by a game warden. The family says they've been caring for the deer for more than 2 years.

This week, a game warden talked to the family, saying they didn't have a permit to care for the animal. The warden then turned and shot the animal in front of the family. The family is left with lots of questions for officials after they say the violent action was unnecessary.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism defends the actions of the warden, saying state law says, “the department is hereby empowered and directed to seize and possess any wildlife which is taken, possessed, sold or transported unlawfully.”