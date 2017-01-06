Denver, airports around the nation respond after shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The shooting at Fort Lauderdale's airport forced airlines to to cancel flights. Disappointed passengers at Denver International Airport said their travel problems are stressful, but they pale in comparison to the heartbreak happening in Florida.

Southwest cancelled two flights from Denver to Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon and Spirit followed suit, cancelling it's 11:38 p.m. flight in the early evening. All flights into Denver from Fort Lauderdale were canceled. Other flight arrivals and departures were delayed as airlines scrambled to work around Florida's cancellations.

Passengers were waiting to board their Southwest flight when they got alerts on their phones about the shooting. Their flight kept getting pushed back until the airline eventually canceled it.

"You really have to say the 'what ifs' and believe you are where you are for a reason, you know?" said Linda Odle.

"We have a little girl at home and that was the first thought, like what if we didn't come home to our child? It's just extremely sad to think about those people who aren't going to go home to their families tonight," said Amberly Leedom.

"I didn't ever realize how these shootings affect other people that happen to be there. Now we are glad we weren't there," said Janet Dillon.

The airport in Fort Lauderdale was scheduled to reopen at 3 a.m. MT Saturday. All flights scheduled for Saturday morning from Denver to Fort Lauderdale were on time.