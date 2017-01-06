5 dead, at least 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Country Singer Austin Wahlert

Posted 1:52 pm, January 6, 2017, by

The National Western Stock Show kicks off tomorrow. On top of all the rodeos and bbq`s going on, there`s also some great musical performances. Including Colorado native and former professional bull rider Austin Wahlert. He`s going to be the first musical entertainment act to perform at The Stock Show and we were lucky enough to have him here today in studio.

http://www.austinwahlert.com/