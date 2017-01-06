Coloradans will travel to DC for inauguration to celebrate; protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The inauguration of Donald Trump is quickly approaching and Coloradans are preparing to travel to Washington for the historic day.

"I'm going to the inauguration," State Representative Clarice Navarro said. Navarro was a prominent Trump supporter during the campaign in Colorado.

Navarro is co-hosting a Latino Inaugural Ball in DC to celebrate the festivities.

"We are looking forward to an exciting event and really excited to honor Donald Trump and Mike Pence and the new administration," Navarro said.

Not surprisingly protesters are expected in DC. Perhaps the largest event taking place is on January 21.

The Women's March on Washington is attracting over 200,000 people -- including several thousand from Colorado.

"The rhetoric of this election, the whole cycle, was really just hard for women to swallow and women wanted to gather and say we won't really stand for this," Kenzie Rodriguez, a Colorado organizer, said.

Rodriguez said local events will also take place in Denver that day -- close to 20,000 people on facebook have committed to attending an event at the State Capitol.