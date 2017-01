Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Department of Transportation said Friday it has plans to widen Interstate 25 between from Castle Rock to Monument.

CDOT originally planned to build the project about 10 years from now.

But population growth and the dangers associated with the crowded highway between Denver and Colorado Springs necessitated to change in priority.

The agency must now figure out how to come up with at least $400 million to widen the 17-mile long stretch of highway.