DENVER — A broken rail has passengers taking bus shuttles on RTD’s B Line on Friday.

The B Line light rail line runs between Denver’s Union Station and Westminster Station.

Northbound bus shuttles can be found at gates 17 and 18 at Union Station. Southbound shuttles will be at gate A, near the parking garage at Westminster Station, RTD said.

There is no estimated time of reopening. It is unknown what lead to the broken rail.

The B Line opened in July.