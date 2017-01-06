× American Heart Association Wear Red Day

When: February 1, 2017

1 in 3 women in America will lose their life to heart disease or stroke. This February, the American Heart Association hopes to create more awareness among women in our community about their #1 and #5 killers.

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is a proud partner of the American Heart Association and encourages you to join the Go Red For Women movement by celebrating on National Wear Red Day! Wear your favorite RED outfit and invite others to do the same. Take photos and share on social media to encourage others to learn more about women’s heart health. Sign up your business to “Go Red” and receive a FREE toolkit with resources and materials to assist in your organization’s support of the campaign. (Example toolkit includes – Red balloons, red dress pins, red light bulbs etc.)

To register for National Wear Red Day and to learn more about Go Red For Women please visit www.heart.org/denverwearred