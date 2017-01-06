2017 National Western Stock Show readies to break attendance record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For 111 years the world famous National Western Stock Show is just about ready to kick up it's heels.

It ain't their first rodeo.

With it's humble beginnings as a show for stockmen and ranchers, it's now a $100 million money maker for the Denver metro area. "In 2016 we had about 286,000 visitors," Said Clancy Anderson, livestock coordinator.

But before the hundreds of thousands of visitors check out one of the 29 rodeos in 16 days, over 17,000 animals need to move in. "Although stock show officially kicks off on January 7th, we started rolling in the livestock around January 2nd," said Anderson.

The Superbowl of stock shows brings in 50 semi-truck loads of comfy pine shavings, 14 truck loads of straw, and tons and tons of feed. And what goes in, must come out. At the end of the show, over 65 semi trucks will be hauling away ... fertilizer.