Willie Nelson shows off Christmas sweater from Snoop Dogg

Posted 11:52 am, January 5, 2017, by
Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg have more than music in common.

Not only are they friends, but they both openly enjoy marijuana.

That’s evident in a tweet that Nelson sent Tuesday night, “Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater.”

The picture posted along with the tweet showed Nelson sporting a red Christmas sweater. The sweater reads, “Smoke weed everyday.”

Instead of a green Christmas tree, there is a large marijuana leaf with a star on top.