Two overdue backcountry skiers found, one dies from hypothermia

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — Rescuers in Lake County said they found two overdue backcountry skiers Thursday afternoon near Leadville.

A man, Brett Beasley of Salida, died as a result of the ordeal. The Lake County Office of Emergency Management said he suffered hypothermia.

A teenager was also located. He did not require any treatment and has been reunited with his family.

The pair had not been heard from in more than 24 hours.

Beasley’s Linked In page said he worked the U.S. Forest Service in Salida.

More than two dozen rescuers participated in a search operation. They found the skiers in the Turquoise Lake region not far from Leadville.