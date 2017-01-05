× Tour bus goes off road in Montrose County, sheriff’s office reports

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency personnel were responding to reports of a tour bus that went off the road in Montrose County in southwestern Colorado late Thursday night.

The bus was heading to Telluride with 56 people on board. It went off of Highway 145 south of Naturita. The Montrose County Sheriff’s office said they were not aware of any injuries and that the bus was stuck. Officials were saying the bus did not crash.

The San Miguel County Sheriff made the report in a Twitter post:

Deputies responding to tour bus Telluride-bound over the edge of road, Hwy 145 mm 107 Montrose Cty south of Naturita. 56 people on board. — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 6, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.