Tour bus goes off road in Montrose County, sheriff’s office reports
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency personnel were responding to reports of a tour bus that went off the road in Montrose County in southwestern Colorado late Thursday night.
The bus was heading to Telluride with 56 people on board. It went off of Highway 145 south of Naturita. The Montrose County Sheriff’s office said they were not aware of any injuries and that the bus was stuck. Officials were saying the bus did not crash.
The San Miguel County Sheriff made the report in a Twitter post:
