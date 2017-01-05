Temperatures to plunge below zero Thursday night, Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As the snow ends from north to south Thursday night skies will slowly clear. That will allow temperatures to race below zero. We could be looking at readings from -5 to -10 overnight into Friday morning.

Avalanche Danger: All the recent snow in the mountains has prompted an Avalanche Warning. The deep fresh snow is sitting on top of old snow and is unstable. Plus the wind that accompanied our latest storm caused slabbing of snow which is also hazardous. So, bottom line, stay out of the back country. If you plan to ski do it at one of the resorts or groomed ski areas.

Warming Up: We are expecting sunshine on Friday which will start a trend of quiet weather through Monday. Temperatures will reach the 20s on Friday, 30s on Saturday and then hit the 40s & 50s for Sunday and Monday which will get a lot of melting underway.

Airlines canceled 145 flights at Denver International Airport, and Pena Boulevard was icy and snow-packed Thursday morning.

Several schools called off classes on Thursday because of the snow and cold temperatures. Several businesses and government offices were delayed or closed because of the storm.

The storm led the National Western Stock Show to cancel Thursday's annual Stock Show Parade down 17th Street in Denver because of the risk of injury to people and animals. It will not be rescheduled.

Storm resources:

Full forecast

Closures and delays

Traffic conditions

Snow forecast

Watches and warnings

Interactive radar

CDOT snowplow locator

Denver International Airport arrivals and departures

Xcel Energy outage map

Pinpoint Weather App:

Interactive radar on your phone:

Download it now: iPhone / Android