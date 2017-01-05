Each week Dr. Angela Tran from Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss, shares simple tips on how to stay on track with your goals even through the holidays. In today's tip Dr. Angela shares how you can cut calories while still enjoying a holiday cocktail. If you want more sound advice that is medically based, call for a free consultation 303-321-0023. Dr. Tran and her team create custom programs for each client. Contact them at DenverWeightLossClinic.com.
Cutting Cocktail Calories
