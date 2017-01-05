Snow totals from Jan. 4-5 storm

DENVER — The first week of the New Year brought heavy snow to the Denver metro area, the Front Range and the mountains.

Totals from the storm on Wednesday and Thursday varied, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Allenspark: 24 inches

Arvada: 7 inches

Bailey: 3.8 inches

Berthoud Falls: 8.5 inches

Berthoud Pass: 14.5 inches

Black Hawk: 10 inches

Brainard Lake: 16.9 inches

Boulder: 11.7 inches

Cameron Pass: 14.5 inches

Castle Pines: 2 inches

Copper Mountain: 6 inches

Crested Butte: 16 inches

Denver: 4.9 inches

Denver International Airport: 3.5 inches

Dillon: 16 inches

Eldora: 15.7 inches

Erie: 8 inches

Estes Park: 15 inches

Fort Collins: 9 inches

Grand Lake: 12.1 inches

Guanella Pass: 14.5 inches

Johnstown: 8 inches

Lafayette: 8 inches

Lakewood: 6.5 inches

Longmont: 9 inches

Longs Peak: 16.9 inches

Louisville: 5.5 inches

Loveland: 10 inches

Loveland Pass: 13.3 inches

Loveland Ski Area: 12 inches

Meeker Park: 14.5 inches

Northglenn: 6.9 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass: 23 inches

Silver Plume: 8 inches

Silverthorne: 12.1 inches

Steamboat Springs: 39.9 inches (since Tuesday night, nine miles east)

Ward: 12.1 inches