Snow totals from Jan. 4-5 storm

DENVER — The first week of the New Year brought heavy snow to the Denver metro area, the Front Range and the mountains.
Totals from the storm on Wednesday and Thursday varied, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
Allenspark: 24 inches
Arvada: 7 inches
Bailey: 3.8 inches
Berthoud Falls: 8.5 inches
Berthoud Pass: 14.5 inches
Black Hawk: 10 inches
Brainard Lake: 16.9 inches
Boulder: 11.7 inches
Cameron Pass: 14.5 inches
Castle Pines: 2 inches
Copper Mountain: 6 inches
Crested Butte: 16 inches
Denver: 4.9 inches
Denver International Airport: 3.5 inches
Dillon: 16 inches
Eldora: 15.7 inches
Erie: 8 inches
Estes Park: 15 inches
Fort Collins: 9 inches
Grand Lake: 12.1 inches
Guanella Pass: 14.5 inches
Johnstown: 8 inches
Lafayette: 8 inches
Lakewood: 6.5 inches
Longmont: 9 inches
Longs Peak: 16.9 inches
Louisville: 5.5 inches
Loveland: 10 inches
Loveland Pass: 13.3 inches
Loveland Ski Area: 12 inches
Meeker Park: 14.5 inches
Northglenn: 6.9 inches
Rabbit Ears Pass: 23 inches
Silver Plume: 8 inches
Silverthorne: 12.1 inches
Steamboat Springs: 39.9 inches (since Tuesday night, nine miles east)
Ward: 12.1 inches