Weather closures and delays

Snow Day Workout!

Posted 9:57 am, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:10AM, January 5, 2017

Don’t let being stuck in the snow at home stop you from getting a great workout in. Joana showed us a routine that will get the heart rate up while burning those calories! She calls it SnowGo. With a pair of flexible boots, and a fresh blanket of snow, this could be your new favorite workout for the winter of 2017!