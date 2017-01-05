Don’t let being stuck in the snow at home stop you from getting a great workout in. Joana showed us a routine that will get the heart rate up while burning those calories! She calls it SnowGo. With a pair of flexible boots, and a fresh blanket of snow, this could be your new favorite workout for the winter of 2017!
Snow Day Workout!
-
Bungee Workout
-
How and where snow is measured in Denver
-
Monkey Bar Workout
-
Storm bringing snow, bitter cold to metro Denver, heavy snow in mountains
-
Harry Potter Workout
-
-
Everyday Fit-The Monkey Bar Workout
-
Snow snaps: Share snow photos
-
Mountain snow in the forecast this week
-
Snow arrives in mountains, chance of snow on Christmas in metro Denver fades
-
“Slim in 6” Star trains a new crowd
-
-
Your Ultimate Pumpkin Workout
-
Denver gets first snow of season one day after record high of 80
-
Broncos outdoor training at Mile High