No fire from smoke pouring out of roof of Sheraton in downtown Denver

DENVER — Black smoke was seen coming out of the top of the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on Thursday morning, but there was no fire or threat to the public, the Denver Fire Department said.

Firefighters were seen on top of the building, which appeared to be on fire but with no flames visible.

A fire spokesman said the smoke started pouring out of the top of the building at 1550 Court Place after a generator was started.

A hotel spokesman said the a backup generator was being tested.

The smoke was seen throughout the downtown area, but firefighters declared there was no emergency.