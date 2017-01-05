January is typically a slow month for movies, but a beautiful and poignant film opening in Denver on Friday. “A Monster Calls” stars Liam Neeson as an imaginary tree monster that comes to the aid of a young boy dealing with terminal illness and bullies at school. We snagged the Colorado exclusive with the cast. Our producer colleen sat down with Liam and asked about how he channeled a giant tree.
“Monster Calls”-Liam Neeson Interview
