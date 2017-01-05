Mimi’s Café in Lone Tree, Szechuan Chinese get Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mimi’s Café - Lone Tree

The Lone Tree restaurant failed the FOX31 Restaurant Report Card with 11 critical violations found November 29, 2016.

Mimi’s mistakes included:

Several moldy onions

Raw shrimp stored next to cooked potatoes

Butter and whipped cream held at too warm of temperatures

Mimi’s Café did not want to go on camera to talk about the violations. The restaurant’s president, Derek Farley, sent the following statement:

“The health and safety of everyone in our Cafe remains our top priority and we apologize to our guests, associates and to the community in which this situation occurred. To ensure a similar situation does not happen again at this cafe, we have taken several proactive steps that include retaining a highly respected independent third-party auditor to provide additional training to the team. This third-party auditor will also conduct an independent inspection every 30 days in order to ensure our high standards are consistently met. We have also added additional management support, including trainers and culinary managers to assist with re-training the entire team. We will continue to fully cooperate with the health department in order to correct all violations.”

This is the second time this restaurant has failed our report. Mimi’s Café is located at 9155 Park Meadows Drive.

Szechuan Chinese

A Jefferson County health inspector found 10 critical violations at the Lakewood restaurant in December 2016. The violations included:

Live insects around the bar and under sink

Kitchen staff lacked acceptable hygienic practices

Employees failed to wash hands

The restaurant, which is located at 9090 West 6th Avenue, faces a follow up inspection.

Rheinlander Bakery

The “A” goes to Rheinlander Bakery for two inspections in a row with no critical violations.

General Manager Hannah Jackson said, “We have procedures and protocols in place with pretty much everything we do relating to food…We treat our customers like our family so when you have that philosophy in the food industry, I think it’s very easy to go about and keep things safe for everyone.“

Rheinlander Bakery is located at 5721 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

Check your favorite restaurants