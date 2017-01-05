Man dies after being stabbed outside Lakewood convenience store

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man died after suffering stab wounds outside a convenience store on Wednesday night, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Officers responded to the store in the 1100 block of South Sheridan Boulevard about 9:10 p.m.

When they arrived, the found a white male about 40 years old inside the store who had suffered life-threatening stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the man was involved in an altercation outside the store, then went inside and collapsed.

Police are investigating but do not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-987-7111.