Local Fighter to fight in UFC Fight Night

Posted 8:18 am, January 5, 2017, by

The Mile High City will once again play host to a major UFC® event when the company returns to Pepsi Center on Saturday, January 28, 2017 for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SHEVCHENKO vs. PENA.  Denver native and No. 5 ranked welterweight in the world, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will meets No. 13 Jorge Masvidal live on FOX.