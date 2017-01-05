Local Fighter to fight in UFC Fight Night

The Mile High City will once again play host to a major UFC® event when the company returns to Pepsi Center on Saturday, January 28, 2017 for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SHEVCHENKO vs. PENA. Denver native and No. 5 ranked welterweight in the world, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will meets No. 13 Jorge Masvidal live on FOX.
