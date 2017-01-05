Live blog: Snowstorm hits metro area, several school districts closed

DENVER — A snowstorm moved into the the Denver metro area on Wednesday night and had lingering effects on Thursday, including the closure of several school districts.
22 inches in 48hours at the base of 14er Longs Peak. #StormTotal
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) January 5, 2017
We've got about 7 inches of snow at 1300 Riverside. I'm seeing about 6 inches in north Fort Collins, close to 9 in west FoCo #cowx
— Jacy Marmaduke (@jacymarmaduke) January 5, 2017
I25 by Fort Collins partly snowpacked and traffic moving slowly but smoothly. No crashes yet. pic.twitter.com/pgvzppqF1u
— Miles Blumhardt (@MilesBlumhardt) January 5, 2017
Don’t be like Drake this AM, #Denver. Get in the car, crank the heat, take your time & treat any snow-packed traffic lights as 4-way stops. pic.twitter.com/RliNUB682j
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 5, 2017
JUST IN: Pueblo D-70 is now closed. Visit our website for full up to the minute closures and your forecast.
— KRDO NewsChannel 13 (@KRDONC13) January 5, 2017
Check out Dercum Mtn @KeystoneMtn. 11" of snow as of 5a MST & still snowing! #cowx pic.twitter.com/0nLfl8PlXd
— Jennifer Broome (@JenniferBroome) January 5, 2017
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017
US 50 Monarch Pass closed during avalanche control work;No reopen time
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017
upd I-70 EB MM 176 Vail remains closed b/c multiple spun out vehicles,no est time of reopening
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017
@CodyCam working hard while I defrost my body in the car for a moment pic.twitter.com/DbGGLXjO7U
— Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) January 5, 2017
28th St. Boulder. All Boulder city offices/schools closed. Wx/traffic details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/wLa90QSlOM
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) January 5, 2017
Here's a live look out on I-25. Snow will wrap up over the next couple of hours. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/ajZ3COBRKH
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) January 5, 2017
Snowpacked roads & very cold! Dress warm & allot more time for your commute. OEM monitoring the storm from the Emergency Ops Center. #Cowx
— Denver OEM (@DenverOEM) January 5, 2017
City of Sheridan will be on a 2-hour delay today, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Due to the winter weather conditions. Offices will open at 8 am
— Sheridan Police Dept (@Police_spd) January 5, 2017
Snow day! Our administrative offices will be closed. Deputies will still be working to help keep you safe. If driving, pls be very cautious. pic.twitter.com/mEXgBc6cSb
— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) January 5, 2017
Unbelievable views of plane deicing at DIA pic.twitter.com/RXkz3iJoDp
— Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) January 5, 2017
Snow totals from Jan. 4-5 storm https://t.co/og69ChDH3T pic.twitter.com/XKRj30GuHZ
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) January 5, 2017
Too much pow for the snow stake to handle! 11" in the last 24 hours! #WinterParkResort #Powderday #SeizetheSeven pic.twitter.com/DHR7FajlTS
— Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) January 5, 2017
Ok the snow stake got some love!
We got 11" in the last 24 hrs, and about 10" waiting fresh for you to ride today! #COsnow #WinterParkResort pic.twitter.com/tarp9kFV46
— Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) January 5, 2017
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017
Low visibility at @DENAirport & planes coming through to face the deicing process pic.twitter.com/eTFbKXTju6
— Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) January 5, 2017
Buses are running anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour late due to slick road conditions. Add extra time to your morning! @channel2kwgn
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 5, 2017
Another 16" overnight at @skicrestedbutte . Big powder day! Photo from Xavier Fane: pic.twitter.com/ddk0ZHPUfi
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) January 5, 2017
Hwy 145 closed over Lizard Head Pass during avalanche control work;No reopen time
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017
Due to inclement weather, Denver Zoo will be closed today. Thank you for your understanding!
— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) January 5, 2017
End of the snow approaching Berthoud, Greeley….and sinking south towards Denver. Live Radar: pic.twitter.com/M2Gqd31Nsk
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) January 5, 2017
SNOW CLOSURE: York St and Chatfield Farms are closed today due to inclement weather. Stay warm and safe.
— DenverBotanicGardens (@Botanic) January 5, 2017
Roads are slick, but not impassible in the Cap Hill/Cheesman Park neighborhoods pic.twitter.com/QOFF3DDIjO
— Jesse Aaron Paul (@JesseAPaul) January 5, 2017
Spotted! 2 Eskimos wearing orange safety vests in freezing temps at DIA pic.twitter.com/q9EIGmEG3q
— Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) January 5, 2017
Driving through the ice and snow means very little lane recognition. Take it easy and move over away from us while we work.
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 5, 2017
Be mindful today! 14th and Lincoln is already claiming vehicles. CDPS non essential personal have a 2 hour delayed start.
O1 pic.twitter.com/vb2wTduvHU
— CSP ESU (@CSP_ESU) January 5, 2017
After re-evaluating weather conditions, the city has now decided to CLOSE all offices and facilities today, Jan. 5. Please stay safe.
— City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) January 5, 2017
FlightAware reporting 11 flight delays and 144 flight cancellations out at Denver International Airport today…. https://t.co/50NXJQZQ3u
— Meagan O'Halloran (@MeaganFOX31) January 5, 2017
Dang! That's pretty rare. Gotta be the cold temps combined with the snow. #cowx #kdvr https://t.co/sa2WIONc8f
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) January 5, 2017
Looks cooler in person. DIA crews deicing planes all morning at the airport pic.twitter.com/DcGTS3R87s
— Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) January 5, 2017
Full list of weather delays and closures. https://t.co/evwg1WfHp1 pic.twitter.com/FDuzRySEq0
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) January 5, 2017
From @CSP_Eagle: Eastbound I-70 is closed at Vail and Silverthorne because of poor road and weather conditions, spun-out vehicles.
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) January 5, 2017
You can now see the end of the snow moving into Fort Collins….sinking south towards Denver: pic.twitter.com/aDadcX5IVZ
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) January 5, 2017
EB I70 is closed at Vail & Silverthorne due to poor road & weather conditions and spun out vehicles.
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 5, 2017
Good news, FoCo! You've been dropped from the winter storm warning. #cowx @scottkjames @Big979 pic.twitter.com/Ej9yFyI6Ko
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) January 5, 2017
This could be you, but you have to work today. Take your time on the roads, #Denver & treat any snow-packed traffic lights as 4-way stops. pic.twitter.com/GENBgORXkY
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 5, 2017
Buses are running anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour due to slick road conditions. Please be safe & allow extra time for travel.
— RTD (@RideRTD) January 5, 2017
Snow still accumulating, lanes not defined, traffic volume increasing, slick conditions will remain all morning pic.twitter.com/vV0fHmCRBb
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 5, 2017
#chainlaw/Traction Law – CO -149 Slumgullion Pass;All CMV must chain up;Passenger vehicles required to have snow or mud/snow tires,use chai
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017
I-25 on the south side of Castle Rock is a mess! Be careful if you're heading north toward Denver. Give yourself plenty of time. pic.twitter.com/j8tb7k5Uky
— Stephen Bowers (@KOAAsbowers) January 5, 2017
Heavy snow continues in Boulder. 12" along 28th St. Wx details @channel2kwgn @KDVR pic.twitter.com/8pUEmTg4gP
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) January 5, 2017
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017
If you can avoid going out today, do so. If you absolutely have to drive, go slow, have patience, and thank @ColoradoDOT for their hard work
— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 5, 2017
Check out this viewer picture from Estes Park! Wow they got a lot of snow! @ch2daybreak pic.twitter.com/1ZMc8mZxDg
— Kim Posey (@KimCPosey) January 5, 2017
It's a snow day! All schools are closed today, January 5. Afternoon activities are canceled & sporting events/practices are postponed pic.twitter.com/bWuiOinEMW
— Five Star Schools (@Adams12) January 5, 2017
School closure announcements coming in fast – @KDVR is live tweeting updates
— Amanda Zitzman (@AmandaZitzman) January 5, 2017
Airport employees telling us that Pena Blvd on the way to DIA is very backed up, lots of cars sliding around, be careful
— Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) January 5, 2017
Traffic from I 70 to Peña is extremely slow going this morning. Allow lots of extra time on the roads
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 5, 2017
Volume increasing along I-70 across the city, very snowy in Golden, slick roads in Doug Co. @channel2kwgn #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/xlJOQuLGo7
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 5, 2017
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) January 5, 2017
What's it looking like near you? @jimhooley says almost a foot in Boulder. @scottkjames says around 8" north of Denver! #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/R42R399dsg
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) January 5, 2017
More than 100 cancellations already at DIA due to the storm. @ch2daybreak #cowx @PinpointWX pic.twitter.com/SdNDc0i7pA
— Kim Posey (@KimCPosey) January 5, 2017
Snow continues in Denver but much lighter in Northern Colorado. Live Radar: pic.twitter.com/7eMtqpSKrv
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) January 5, 2017
Heaviest snow is now south of town. Still expecting another inch or two in Denver, more south. #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/jraPyaWPjH
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) January 5, 2017
Pls allow yourself extra time for your commute this morning. Leave extra room between your vehicle and others on the road. ❄️ ❄️ https://t.co/YBScjJLG3f
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 5, 2017
I25, C470, Hwy 85 and I225 very slick. Starting early is a must for commuters. Speeds will be reduced dramatically.
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 5, 2017
Our administrative office will have a delayed opening of 10am this morning.
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 5, 2017
Live coverage of the snowstorm on "Good Day Colorado." https://t.co/i6rf9y8QoO
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) January 5, 2017
BOULDER: Schools closed! Plows out! Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/8Ei0biyQIh
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) January 5, 2017
Seeing cars create deep ruts on the snowy roadways, creating issues for lane changes, crash at NB25 & Happy Cnyn pic.twitter.com/IAv2JIcCAl
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 5, 2017
Regular Hours Today – No weather related closure or late open for city services https://t.co/srBWNDHSnd
— City of Northglenn (@NorthglennCo) January 5, 2017
County offices opening at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5 https://t.co/xZNSSJlOL5 pic.twitter.com/Mr9VAi9Qfa
— Douglas County CO (@douglascountyco) January 5, 2017
Chain & Traction laws in effect on CO 139 @ Douglas Pass (MM 15-39);All CMV must chain up,& passenger vehicles must use chains,snow/mud tir
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017
Slow speeds all around due to lack of lane recognition and icy/snowy conditions @channel2kwgn #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/ucsB9Ze73C
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 5, 2017
Low visibility at DIA, 145 flights cancelled so far today pic.twitter.com/t4zrl559qn
— Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) January 5, 2017
Mornin’, #Denver! Take your time on the road this AM and treat any obstructed/snow-packed traffic lights as 4-way stops. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/KfSPS0e6aO
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 5, 2017
Plows on roads now, snowy/icy roads all over the metro. Heavier volume north of the city, quiet thru center of town pic.twitter.com/4LhdUKU5AF
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 5, 2017
Clearing snow in Boulder. 10-12 inches! Wx details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/aCwGHrRPVp
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) January 5, 2017
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) January 5, 2017
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) January 5, 2017
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) January 5, 2017
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) January 5, 2017