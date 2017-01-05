Ladies Get Your Mojo Back This New Year

Many women have gone through menopause, or breast cancer treatments and they're experiencing vaginal dryness that in turn effects their sex life. A new, cutting edge laser treatment at Ageless Expressions MedSpa called the Mona Lisa Touch, helps heal the vaginal walls. Only three initial treatments are needed, then a yearly maintenance after that. There are no drugs, hormones, side effects, or surgery. The treatment takes five minutes. Call 720-420-1088.
