Each week Dr. Angela Tran from Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss, shares simple tips on how to stay on track with your goals even through the holidays. In today's tip Dr. Angela shares how you can enjoy your favorite holiday foods without gaining weight. If you want more sound advice that is medically based, call for a free consultation 303-321-0023. Dr. Tran and her team create custom programs for each client. Contact them at DenverWeightLossClinic.com.
How to Avoid Overeating
-
Cutting Cocktail Calories
-
Med-Fit weight loss tip
-
Med-Fit weight loss tip
-
Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss
-
Check your breath this holiday season
-
-
Best Buys On Free Shipping Day
-
Coloradans coping with post-election stress disorder
-
Dr. Curry: Dealing With Family Feuds During The Holidays
-
Managing Your Kids Expectations for the Holidays
-
Healthy tips for your holiday parties
-
-
Thanksgiving Ideas from Ikea
-
Improve your hearing for the holidays
-
Improve your hearing for the holidays