'Give a Pint Get a Pint': Bonfils offering donors a free beer during January

DENVER — Here’s to people who step up to donate blood during January!

People who donate blood at Bonfils Blood Center this month are eligible to get a free pint of beer (or soda) at several restaurants and breweries in the metro area.

The Give a Pint Get a Pint giveaway runs through Jan. 31.

If you donate blood at any one of Bonfils’ eight community donor centers or mobile blood drives around Colorado, you’ll receive a voucher for a free Draft House pint of beer or soda at any Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom or Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Colorado.

You should avoid drinking alcohol for 24 hours after donating blood, so the vouchers are good for redemption starting the following day.

Get all the details here.

To make an appointment to donate call the Bonfils Appointment Center at 303.363.2300 or visit bonfils.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

“January is designated as National Blood Donor Month because the winter months are especially challenging for blood centers around the country to maintain a safe and ready blood supply due to inclement weather conditions and colds and flu that can temporarily keep donors from giving blood,” Bonfils said in a statement released to the media. “Those who’ve never given blood before are encouraged to give it a try. Visit bonfils.org and read up on the eligibility requirements and donation experience to get a sense of just how easy it is to save lives.”