× Driver convicted of 5th DUI in Colorado sentenced to 15 years behind bars

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man convicted of his fifth DUI was given the maximum sentence Wednesday.

Pedro Reynaldo Tun, 40, had four previous convictions for driving under the influence in Arapahoe, Jefferson and Adams counties when he was arrested by Aurora police on Oct. 31, 2015, prosecutors said in a statement released Wednesday.

Tun also had a vehicular homicide conviction in Douglas County, according to the statement from the Office of the District Attorney, 18th Judicial District. In that case, a passenger in Tun’s car died after Tun crashed in 1995.

When Tun was pulled over in Aurora in 2015, police said he admitted drinking beer. Prosecutors said a blood test taken two hours later determined his blood-alcohol level was 0.26.

Tun has been deported numerous times and his drivers license had been revoked as a habitual traffic offender, the district attorney’s office stated.

“This case is why we have a felony DUI law – when nothing else has worked,” said Deputy District Attorney Jesse DuBois, who prosecuted the case. “This was a drunk driver whose action had already taken a life, and that didn’t wake up him to the consequences of his actions.”

Arapahoe District Judge Natalie Chase sentenced Tun to 12 years in prison for the DUI felony and an additional three and a half years on the lesser charges: alcohol-related driving under restraint, driving as a habitual traffic offender, and driving without insurance or registration. The sentences will be served consecutively.

District Attorney George H. Brauchler called Tun a menace to the community.

“Repeated drunk driving convictions, a prior conviction for vehicular homicide, and numerous deportations: Pedro Tun does not care about our laws or this community,” Brauchler stated. “He earned the ton of years Judge Chase imposed.”