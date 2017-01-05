Coldwell Banker takes us to a custom built home listed at 4.5 million dollars in Castle Rock. We’re talking about an exterior created from six different kinds of stones, brought in from four different states and hand carved limestone! Inside, the flooring is made from hand scraped walnut. The address is 984 Preston Court in Castle Rock. Make sure to watch the segment to see the luxury basement. If you'd like more information or want to take a private tour of this home, contact Louie Lee at 303-549-6925 or email him Louie.lee@live.com. And if you're interested in listing a home with Louie check out his website luxurypropertyselling.com
Colorado Luxury Basement
-
Luxury Home in Castle Rock
-
Coldwell Banker – Luxury Living in Castle Rock
-
Colorado’s Coolest Office & Craft Rooms
-
Castle Rock approves new $60 million mixed-use development
-
Toddler released from hospital after falling from second-story window in Castle Rock
-
-
Leak from high-pressure gas line reported at Castle Rock construction site
-
Get close to all kinds of big vehicles at ‘Touch A Truck’ in Castle Rock
-
Police hold neighborhood meeting after Castle Rock home condemned
-
Multiple families in Castle Rock neighborhood evacuated – again
-
Fundraiser will be held to benefit fallen Colorado State Patrol trooper Cody Donahue
-
-
2 devices found in Castle Rock home detonated; residents allowed back home
-
Thieves steal hair from horse tails in Castle Rock
-
Christmas lights thief turns herself in, others hit metro Denver neighborhoods