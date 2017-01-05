Aurora man who threw a rake at a Jeep sentenced to 3 years in prison

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man has been sentenced to three years in prison in an unusual road rage case that resulted in a crash that left a teenager paralyzed.

Prosecutors said Kenneth Duane Schlager, 61, was doing yard work in front of his house on Fulton Street on Nov. 1, 2015, when a Jeep sped by and he yelled at the driver to slow down.

The driver, 20-year-old Marcus Segura, turned around and headed back to confront Schlager, according to prosecutors.

Schlager went into the street, holding his rake, and Segura swerved to avoid hitting him. Witnesses said Schlager swung the rake “like a baseball bat” and let it go.

It shattered the Jeep’s windshield. Segura lost control, hit a parked car and rolled the Jeep. His 16-year-old sister, Alexandra Galvan, was in the Jeep with him and was paralyzed in the crash.

After the crash, Schlager got another rake and went back to his yard work, Deputy District Attorney Rayna Gokli said.

“He didn’t call 911 or offer to help. He had no regard for the violence and destruction he left around him,” Gokli said.

The speed limit on the street was 25 mph. Police said the Jeep was traveling at 36 mph before the accident.

Schlager was convicted of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. He faces one to three years in prison.