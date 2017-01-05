Airlines cancel 145 flights at Denver International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Airlines canceled 145 flights at Denver International Airport on Thursday as a winter weather storm moved through the area.

The total as of 6 a.m. are less than 10 percent of the approximately 1,500 daily flights that come and go through the airport. Most of the cancellations were from small commuter flights.

Airport officials said the runways and airfield are in good condition after the airport received about 3 inches of snow overnight. An additional 1-3 inches were expected later Thursday.

All of the airlines were deicing before takeoff. Airport officials said all snow crews are working, and all runways are open and operational.

Starting to get busy at DEN, planes are being deiced. pic.twitter.com/qnpC2SwWab — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 5, 2017

Pena Boulevard was icy and snow-packed, as is the Interstate 70 flyover to Pena Boulevard. Airport officials warned drivers to allow extra time on the roads.

Passengers should check their flight status before going to the airport.

Several airlines reported delays and cancellations on Wednesday night. Earlier Wednesday, Frontier Airlines proactively canceled nearly two dozen flights for Wednesday and Thursday.

Several airlines, including United, Frontier, Delta and Southwest, offered change-fee waivers.