‘Accident alert’ and what it means for drivers

DENVER -- You may have noticed that many cities and counties issued ‘accident alerts’ during Thursday’s storm.

A majority of the time accident alerts are called for when road conditions are so poor that car accidents begin to pile up. But they can also be issued when there is an emergency and law enforcement agencies do not have enough resources to respond to small accidents.

What do ‘accident alerts’ mean for drivers? The FOX31 Problem Solvers have some reminders:

It is Colorado state law that you must file a police report after an accident, which you can do online or in person at a later time.

If there are no injuries and no drugs or alcohol suspected, authorities ask that you do not call 9-1-1. However, you can call non-emergency lines.

If possible, move your vehicles out of the roadway.

Exchange information; such as name, address, phone number, and insurance information.

Local American Family Insurance agent Abbie Tanner says it’s also a good idea to pull out your camera phone.

“If you could snap a photo of their proof of insurance card, snap photos of their driver`s license and then take pictures of the damage to your car and their vehicle so there`s evidence of what happened,” Tanner said.

Attorney Phil Harding agrees that pictures are important, and adds some other fine details to consider.

“Take notes on where you were, the driving conditions, what the weather was like just get that information because weeks or months down the road it is going to become a little bit more foggy,” Harding said.

It’s also important to file your insurance claim as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the longer it will take to handle your claim.