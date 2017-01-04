Winter storm warning issued area with heavy snow, arctic temperatures expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Denver and the metro area on Wednesday morning ahead of a strong storm that could see some areas receive up to 1 foot of snow and temperatures to plunge below zero, and making travel hazardous.

Flurries began falling Wednesday morning in the metro area, but heavier snow will kick up in the foothills west of Denver and in northern Colorado by noon. Snow will then move into the Denver metro area by the evening rush hour.

Temperatures will stay cold, with a high of only 21 before dropping into the teens later in the afternoon. Snow will continue Thursday morning across the Front Range before tapering off by noon.

The winter storm warning, which means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected, will be in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Thursday. There is potential for heavy snow along portions of the Front Range on Wednesday night.

Winds will also kick up to 20 mph, causing visibility to be reduced to less than one-quarter mile.

Denver could see up to 6 inches of snow, with larger totals in Fort Collins and Greeley (7 inches), Lakewood (8 inches), and Boulder (10 inches). Areas in the foothills, including Conifer and Evergreen, could get up to 1 foot of snow.

Snow will intensify in the mountains as Wednesday wears on, with 1-2 feet expected by noon Thursday.

Travel is expected to become hazardous along the Interstate 70 corridor in the mountains and across the metro area during the storm.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will use spray roads with anti-icing brine of rock salt and water cut with a corn-derived sugar. It said the treatment will reduce corrosion by 70 percent compared to using just salt.

CDOT will spray Interstates 25, 70 and 225, C-470, U.S. 6, and Highways 83 and 88 ahead of the storm. The anti-icing product will also be used on I-70 and Highway 285 in the high country.

Frontier Airlines canceled nearly two dozen flights in and out of Denver International Airport ahead of the storm. Other airlines likely will follow suit.

As the storm moves out, temperatures will sink, with highs in the single digits on Thursday, and well below zero in the afternoon and early Friday morning.

The anticipated storm led to the National Western Stock Show to cancel Thursday's annual Stock Show Parade down 17th Street in Denver because of the risk of injury to people and animals. It will not be rescheduled.

The weekend will be drier across the state, with sunshine returning on Saturday and a high of 20. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday with temperatures rebounding to about 40.

