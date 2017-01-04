× VA stops vet’s forced child support payments for child that is not his

DENVER — It took the FOX31 Problem Solvers just one day to resolve an issue that a retired Army veteran had struggled with for four months.

We told you about 57-year-old Elmo Jones of Aurora on Tuesday.

He served 21 years as a Green Beret in the US Army.

He contacted the Problem Solvers for help after he felt ignored and betrayed by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA was garnishing his retirement pay of $1,300 per month for child support.

But the problem is the child isn’t his. He faxed the agency the proof of a DNA test and he also has a court ruling stating the child is not his.

We’re happy to report Wednesday the VA contacted Jones to tell him they decided to stop garnishing his wages.

He thanked the Problem Solvers for “treating a retired veteran with respect.”

