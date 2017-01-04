Train like the Broncos Cheerleaders

Ever want to know how the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders stay in great shape all year round? Look no further than the team at Core Progression Elite Training. Owner Jon Cerf as well as some of the girls from the cheerleading squad stopped by with some tips and motivation for fitness in 2017. If you would like more information about Core Progression go to CoreProgression.com or call them at 303-484-1170. Also ask about their annual workout competition benefiting the Hope House of Colorado in February.
