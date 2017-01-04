This video was created by ATTN, a partner of Tribune Media.
Tipping
-
Pizza is a vegetable?
-
America is addicted to clutter
-
We should celebrate female breadwinners, not alienate them
-
The truth about minimum wage and job creation
-
We’re killing way too many sharks
-
-
More than 1 million guests RSVP to girl’s quinceanera after dad’s invitation goes viral
-
Texas woman puts the ‘juju on that chemo’ in viral hospital dance-off
-
#MakeColoradoSnowAgain photo goes viral
-
Arizona police officer punches detained woman in the face
-
Deputies: Florida woman let 7-year-old drive, posted video to social media
-
-
NFL teams may now get fined for their social media posts
-
Video shows racially charged traffic confrontation in Memphis
-
What people watched live on Facebook instead of the debate