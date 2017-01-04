The Future Of Gum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out CONFADENT Oral Technology. It is the first ever of its kind, peppermint-flavored functional chewing gum with FDA-approved active ingredients that helps prevent plaque and gingivitis, whiten teeth, and freshen your breath. Best of all, it was created by a 21 year old Cole Evans.In less than a 24-hour period, the company has received more than 20K sample requests. All hands are on deck as the small, but highly-motivated CONFADENT team strives to fulfill the recent orders and transform the world of oral care. As Evans states “Obviously we've tapped into an unmet need.”

Viewers can receive a 20% discount on six sleeves or larger by using the code FOX31.