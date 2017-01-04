‘Sparky’ the cat rescued after two cold days spent on top of a power pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Neighbors said that for two days the cat nicknamed "Sparky" sat near or atop a power pole at East 17th Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora.

Sparky spent two days away from food, water and warmth.

People who work in the area said they felt helpless.

So some took to social media.

Then, late Wednesday afternoon an Xcel Energy crew and Aurora Animal Control officers arrived. They became this feline's knight in shining armor.

First, some coaxing.

Then they resorted to simply trying to catch the cat. Down the pole he went.

Showing surprising energy Sparky sprinted for the warmth of a running SUV.

Then, with nowhere else to go ... into the hands of yours truly.

Animal control officers then scooped Sparky up and sent him off to a warm shelter and warmer days ahead.

All 9 lives ... still intact.