Snowstorm causes dozens of cancelations at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow and ice have forced airlines to cancel dozens of flights at Denver International Airport Wednesday. Snow removal crews started working late Wednesday afternoon as the snow began falling in northeast Denver.

Roughly 135 flights were canceled for Wednesday and Thursday by 3 p.m. on Wednesday. That number is expected to increase. The airport is expecting 7 to 11 inches of snow before the storm system moves past the metro area.

Jenifer Langdon, anxious to get home to Oklahoma, was told her Southwest Airlines flight scheduled for Thursday was canceled. She was at DIA Wednesday night trying to catch an earlier flight.

"I've got like four hours before my flight is suppose to take off, and the [snow] is still coming down," Langdon said late Wednesday.

Frontier Airlines was more aggressive this time by pre-canceling flights. DIA spokesman Heath Montgomery said most airlines are offering refunds and waiving flight change fees for those affected by the winter weather.

"This is one of the bigger storms that we've seen in quite a while," Montgomery said.

His advice to travelers is to go online and check flight statuses before heading to the airport and to take advantage of the waived change fees.

Four thousand gallon chemical trucks and various other kinds of snow-melting equipment are being used in an attempt to stay ahead of the more severe hours of the storm. DIA is anticipating delays and cancellations continuing into Friday.