Seven ways to get rid of those holiday gift cards

DENVER -- They're easy to give but kind of hard to get rid of. The unwanted gift card.
That's why we are offering up seven easy-peasy ways to make that gift card go away.
- Check out Card Cash, Raise or Carpool online. They will buy your gift card, but will only pay around 75 cents on the dollar.
- Swap those unwanted cards with a friend! "I'll trade you two Gaps for a Bass Pro!"
- Visit your friendly neighborhood Coinstar Exchange machine. Again, there is a commission fee so you won't get the full amount.
- You can always donate the card to a church or favorite charity.
- You can re-gift the card. Just never tell anybody you re-gifted a gift card.
- You can request a cash refund from the business on the card, but don't expect much, they will usually not go over $5.
- And if all else fails, you can always actually buy yourself a gift with the gift card.