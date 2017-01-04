Weather closures and delays

Seven ways to get rid of those holiday gift cards

Posted 5:55 pm, January 4, 2017, by

DENVER -- They're easy to give but kind of hard to get rid of.  The unwanted gift card.

That's why we are offering up seven easy-peasy ways to make that gift card go away.

  1. Check out Card Cash, Raise or Carpool online. They will buy your gift card, but will only pay around 75 cents on the dollar.
  2. Swap those unwanted cards with a friend!  "I'll trade you two Gaps for a Bass Pro!"
  3. Visit your friendly neighborhood Coinstar Exchange machine.  Again, there is a commission fee so you won't get the full amount.
  4. You can always donate the card to a church or favorite charity.
  5. You can re-gift the card. Just never tell anybody you re-gifted a gift card.
  6. You can request a cash refund from the business on the card, but don't expect much, they will usually not go over $5.
  7. And if all else fails, you can always actually buy yourself a gift with the gift card.