One injured, 2 suspects sought in Adams County apartment complex shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — At least one person was shot in a possible home invasion at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened just before 8:40 a.m. at the Pinetree Village Apartments at 7500 Broadway.

The sheriff’s office said three potential suspects entered an apartment and one was shot by the resident. Paramedics were treating the person, but his condition is not known, the sheriff’s office said.

Two suspects fled the scene on foot. The homeowner was not injured. The sheriff’s office is working to determine if it was a home invasion or if the person who lives in the complex knew the suspects.

All three suspects were described as Hispanic males who were wearing all black. Two nearby schools were placed on lockout as the other two suspects were sought.