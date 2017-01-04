× Neighborhood streets more likely to be plowed under Denver’s new snow storm policy

DENVER ­— The City of Denver has changed its policy for plowing residential streets during snow storms.

Until now, the city only deployed plows to neighborhood streets if there was 12 inches or more of snow. That has only happened about a dozen times since the winter of 2006-07, officials said.

Starting this year, city officials will consider plowing residential streets when six or more inches of snow are in the forecast.

“Under the new criteria, the city expects to deploy the residential plows in a timelier fashion and stay ahead of the deeper snow accumulations that come with moderate to severe snow events,” officials said in a statement released Wednesday.

“We’ve called out the residential plows in the past when faced with very large snowstorms,” Jose Cornejo, Executive Director of Denver Public Works, said in a statement released Wednesday. “This year, we are transitioning the program into one that will be helpful to residents on more occasions throughout the winter season.”

Officials said its fleet of large snow plows and smaller residential plows will be ready to deploy when snow starts to accumulate. The large plows will focus on the main streets and small plows will work on the side streets.