Man arrested for throwing rocks at vehicles, stabbing Pueblo dispensary security officer

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 25 and stabbed a marijuana dispensary security officer, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Strawberry Farms marijuana dispensary (2285 N. Interstate 25) about 8 p.m. on a report of assault.

Chase Prochaska, 28 of Lake Jackson, Texas, was allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles traveling on the interstate frontage road just north of Pueblo, the sheriff’s office said.

Prochaska then yelled at customers near the dispensary before the security officer confronted him.

Prochaska then began to wave a knife as the the security officer followed him. The security officer pulled out his gun and told Prochaska to drop the knife, the sheriff’s office said.

Prochaska put the knife by his side but didn’t drop it. The security officer put his gun back in his holster and tried to grab Prochaska. During the altercation, the security officer was stabbed in the upper leg.

The security officer and a witness were able to detain Prochaska until deputies arrived. Prochaska and the security officer were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Prochaska was arrested for second-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, the sheriff’s office said.

About $3,700 in damage was caused by the rocks being thrown at the vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. No drivers were injured.

“All three drivers said they saw the suspect standing in the road waving his arms and then heard a loud noise and noticed their vehicles had been hit by rocks,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Prochaska was being held without bail at the Pueblo County jail.