How to donate to the David Puckett Memorial Fund

As David Puckett’s family struggles to cope with his sudden, tragic death, the Aurora Police Department wants to make sure that they do not become the victims of scammers who might set up fake fundraising accounts.

According to police, there is no online fundraising account for David’s family.

The only donation method authorized by the family is a memorial fund that has been set up in David’s name.

If you would like to make a donation, here is the account information:

The David Puckett Memorial Fund

Space Age Federal Credit Union

Account Number 84527

3005 South Parker Road #C-300

Aurora, CO 80014